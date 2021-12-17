Death of woman in Plymouth 'not suspicious', say police

The death of young woman in Plymouth is not suspicious, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to a property on Lipstone Crescent just after 8.20am yesterday (December 16) following concerns for the welfare of a female resident.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed a 37-year-old woman died at the scene and initially said the death was unexplained.

They now say the death is not suspicious and are preparing a file for the coroner.

While formal identification is yet to take place, the woman's next of kin have been informed.

A spokesperson from the force said: "Following scene investigation work and post-mortem, police are now treating this death as non-suspicious.

"A man was taken into police custody in relation to this matter and has since been released with no further action being taken.

"We would like to thank the public for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused to the residents of Lipstone Crescent whilst scene investigation work took place."