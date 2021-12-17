Play video

Firefighters were called to the SS Great Britain after a fire was reported at the historic ship.

Smoke was detected in the fo'c'sle, which is below the deck of the front of the ship, where "controlled hot works" were taking place.

The SS Great Britain Trust has confirmed everyone is safe and there is minimal damage in a small, contained area of the ship.

Avon Fire and Rescue sent teams from Temple, Bedminster, Kingswood and Chew Magna after they took calls about smoke at the tourist attraction at 12:57 today (December 17).

The fire is said to be small and the attraction will reopen tomorrow (Saturday 18 December). Credit: ITV News

Five fire engines and one turntable ladder were called to the scene.

The fire started during essential welding repairs were being carried out in the fo'c'sle.

The trust which runs the attraction says this work is a "known risk" and their "comprehensive fire detection procedures" have prevented damage.

The tourist attraction will remain closed for the rest of the day but will reopen tomorrow (December 18).