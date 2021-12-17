Meet the golfer who has hit 11 hole-in-ones in just six months

Play video

A golfer from Kingswood who has hit 11 hole-in-ones in just six months says his success feels like "winning the lottery".

Neil Watts, 40, is outperforming the world's best golfers like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy with his achievements on the Tracy Park Golf Course near Bath.

The social club owner had never hit a hole-in-one until July of this year and since then he has gone on to make a further ten, one of which was in front of our cameras.

He had stopped playing as regularly in recent years but decided to get back into the sport when coronavirus restrictions were lifted in the summer of 2020.

Neil Watts playing golf at Tracy Park.

He said: "I have been playing for 35 years after starting at the age of five. My dad used to bring me up here and I have been a member at Tracy Park for 31 years.

"You always dream about having a hole-in-one and then when it comes you can't explain it until you've had one yourself - you can't explain the feeling.

"It just feels like you have won the lottery, it is just the shock."

There is an old tradition that if you get a hole-in-one on any course you need to buy every other golfer who is playing at that time a drink in the club house. Neil said it has been a very expensive few months for him.

"The first two holes were very costly for me to be honest with you," he continued.

"Ever since then I have had to be pretty sharpish when getting back to my car after my round."

Neil Watts at Tracy Park Golf Club with our reporter Ross Arnott.

When asked to give his advice for up and coming players he was very modest in his answer.

"You just aim for the hole, there is luck with it obviously but that is the advice I give everyone. I can't actually explain how I am doing it to be honest with you."

The official odds of getting a hole-in-one are 12,500/1 and just to highlight how rare this is, Tiger Woods actually recorded his first in around 20 years in 2018.

Speaking to ITV News, Tracy Park Men's Team Captain David Baldock said that other members are starting to consider whether Neil could be breaking world records.

He said: "It is amazing, everyone is here just trying to look it up and Google everything to find what kind of odds this must be. I think we might need NASA's help with that if I am honest.

"We are just so proud of Neil here, he has pretty much been a member at the club for all of his life so it is amazing to see him doing so well."