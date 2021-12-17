Police raid drug farms across Bristol area and seize £714k worth of cannabis

Five men have been charged after police raided a number of suspected drug farms in Bristol and South Gloucestershire.

Officers seized a total of 600 cannabis plants and 25kg of dried cannabis, thought to have a street value of around £714,000.

They executed the warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Wednesday December 15 and targeted five addresses in Filton and Stockwood where they believed cannabis was being grown, using illegally supplied energy.

Five people have been charged:

Gramoz Zavalani, 41, of Fifth Avenue, Filton - charged with being concerned in production of a class B drug

Nika Gjevahir, 26, of Sixth Avenue, Filton - charged with being concerned in production of a class B drug and abstracting electricity without authority

Dushi Protoduari, 20 of Whittock Road, Stockwood - charged with being concerned in production of a class B drug

Fatbarah Kastrati, 24 of Filton Avenue, Filton - charged with being concerned in production of a class B drug and abstracting electricity without authority

Gentian Almeta, 26 of no fixed abode - charged with being concerned in production of a class B drug and abstracting electricity without authority

All five men were remanded in custody and appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court today Thursday (December 16).

Further court appearances will take place in due course.

Enquiries continue.