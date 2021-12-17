A third person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in Gloucester.

Police have today (December 17) confirmed a 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two other teenagers - aged 16 and 17 - were arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday (December 16) after walking into a police station. They remain in custody.

Ramarni Crosby - known as Marni - was fatally injured during an incident in Stratton Road at around 6pm on Wednesday (December 15).

Paying tribute to him, his brother Darriel Davis described him as a "good kid" who had "so much going for him".

The incident has sent shockwaves through the city and prompted calls for more to be done to tackle knife crime.

"We're all broken," said Darriel, adding his little brother was "loved by everyone".

Gloucestershire Police is urging anyone with information about the fatal stabbing to get in touch with them.

In particular, they are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage of the surrounding roads - particularly between 5.30pm and 6.30pm - on the day of the assault.

Police would also like to speak to anybody who saw a large group of young males hanging around the Barton and Tredworth area in the time leading up to the incident.

Any witnesses or anybody with footage can contact police through the website, quoting incident 389 of 15 December. You can also call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.