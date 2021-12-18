A man is in a critical condition in hospital after sustaining serious head injuries in Cheltenham.

Police say after a crash between a pedestrian and a Toyota Prius a man in his 30s taken to Southmead Hospital last night (17 December) and remains in a serious condition.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Lansdown Road and Lansdown Parade at around 10.50pm.

The driver of the Prius, a 42-year-old man from Cheltenham, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Lansdown Road is still closed while investigation work continues.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police or has dashcam footage to please get in contact quoting incident 477 of 17 December.