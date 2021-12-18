Plans for a new village with more than 3,000 homes in Cornwall have been given the go ahead.

Langarth Garden Village, just outside Truro, will provide new homes, schools, health facilities, parks and workspace over the next 25 years.

Cornwall Council's strategic planning committee unanimously approved the plans yesterday (16 December) for the village, which aims to make 35 percent of the homes "affordable for local people".

A spokesperson for the council said: "This is very positive news for the scheme which, earlier this month, became one of the first Garden Villages in the country to receive a Building with Nature Design accreditation.

"We want Langarth Garden Village to be a vibrant, connected, sustainable and well-planned community with green infrastructure at its heart.

"35 percent of the new homes will be affordable for local people, together with housing for key workers, extra care housing for older people and people with disabilities and extra needs, retirement homes, pathway homes, assisted living and intergenerational housing."

Planners have also pledged to "safeguard" around 48 per cent of green space within the site by preserving the existing green spaces and planting more than 12 acres of woodland.

They also said they will build new healthcare facilities so people can be cared for as much as possible in the village, hopefully easing the pressure on Royal Cornwall Hospital in Treliske and releasing beds there.

Work on building the first 300 homes is due to begin in 2023 and more information on the project can be found on the Langarth Garden Village website.