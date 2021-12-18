Police have been given an additional 36 hours to question three teenage boys after the death of a 16-year-old who was stabbed in Gloucester.

Gloucestershire Police have been granted a court extension to continue to question a 15, 16 and 17 year old who were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Ramarni Crosby - known as Marni - was fatally injured during an incident in Stratton Road at around 6pm on Wednesday (December 15).

Paying tribute to him, his brother Darriel Davis described him as a "good kid" who had "so much going for him".

Ramarni Crosby's brother pays tribute to him

The Major Crime Investigation Team continue to investigate what led to Ramarni's death and are asking anyone with information to contact the police.

People with dashcam footage are especially encouraged to share anything that could assist in the investigation.Any witnesses or anybody with footage can contact police through the website, quoting incident 389 of 15 December. You can also call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.