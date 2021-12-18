The longest serving member of West Country band The Wurzels has paid tribute to his friend and bandmate, John Morgan, who died after contracting Covid-19.

In an emotional interview on the death of the 80-year-old drummer, Tommy Banner said: "I can't believe that I'll look around and he won't be there."

John Morgan, from Lydney in Gloucestershire, died in hospital on Friday December 17.

He contracted coronavirus while on tour with the band in Manchester.

"It's only beginning to soak up now," said Wurzels member, Tommy.

"I can never believe that when I now turn around, because me and him during the songs used to have a little nod...I can't believe that now I'll look around and he won't be there."

Mr Morgan, known as 'Morgy', joined the iconic band in 1981 after the group enjoyed huge success with hits "The Combine Harvester" and "I Am A Cider Drinker" in the 1970s.

The 80-year-old from The Forest of Dean toured with the band for four decades, playing more than 100 shows every year.

"He had loads of friends. He lived alone, but he was never alone because there was also somebody looking in to see him," continued accordion-player Tommy.

"He was a real forester. He loved The Forest of Dean. That's my one wish. I've been in The Wurzels since 1967... but I was always envious of John that he could still make his living by being amongst his own."

The Wurzels also posted a special tribute on the band's Twitter page, which described Mr Morgan as having "the driest of humour and kindest of hearts."

In Ashton Gate Stadium on Saturday (December 18), Bristol City players and supporters sung along to The Wurzels in memory of the drummer.

Bristol actor Joe Sims also posted a heartfelt tribute to the musician online.

"So sorry to hear this. Lots of love to Morgy’s friends and family and the whole @TheWurzels community. A lovely, lovely man," it read.

The Wurzels have two gigs scheduled next week in Exmouth and Congresbury.