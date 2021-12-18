Wurzels drummer John Morgan dies after contracting Covid-19 on tour

The Wurzels drummer John Morgan has died at the age of 80 after contracting Covid-19 while on tour.

The larger-than-life character provided rhythm for the West Country's best-known band for more than 40 years after joining the line-up in 1981.

"He was a real Forester" Credit: The Wurzels

Mr Morgan, from Lydney, Gloucestershire, was taken ill with coronavirus after The Wurzels played at Manchester Academy earlier this month.

He passed away surrounded by his family in hospital in Gloucester on Friday December 17.

The Wurzels accordion-master, Tommy Banner, paid tribute to their very own 'oldest drummer in captivity'.

Mr Banner said: "We can't believe we shan't ever see you behind those drums again - we thought you were indestructible.

"We shall miss you John, you grumpy old b***er, with your sharp, quirky Forest wit - oh and you were also a bloomin' great drummer, just like your hero, Charlie Watts."

Speaking to about his love of his home in The Forest of Dean Tommy told ITV News "he was a real Forester."

"He loved the Forest of Dean. I'm not an envious person but I was always envious of John, that he could still make his living by being among his own."

Known as 'Morgy', the musician provided backing vocals and rhythm for The Wurzels across five decades, joining Pete Budd and Tommy Banner soon after their monster hits of the 1970s.

As The Wurzels settled down to a long career selling out packed concerts across the country, Mr Morgan was an almost ever-present behind the drum kit.

The band enjoyed a renaissance on the national music scene with an album of cover versions.

Tributes are being paid to the drummer, who died after contracting Covid. Credit: BPM Media

The band members have gigged consistently for the past five decades, performing between 100 and 150 shows every year.

Sil Wilcox, manager of the Wurzels said, “We are all in shock, Morgy had the driest of humour and the kindest of hearts and all are thoughts are with his family.

"The band intend to continue but John will always be remembered and loved by his fans, friends and band."

The Wurzels have two gigs scheduled next week in Exmouth and Congresbury.

However Tommy says there is a part of him that's "dreading" performing without John on Monday.

"I'm beginning to choke up now. Him and I during the songs used to have a little nod and knowing his breathing was bad I'd just say "you ok?" and I can't believe I'll look round and he's not there."

As news of John's passing spread around the West Country music scene, tributes began to flood in.

A spokesperson for Watchet Festival, which The Wurzels regularly performed at, said: "We are all sad to hear the news that The Wurzels drummer John Morgan has sadly passed away.

"John has always been a big supporter of Watchet festival, our thoughts are with his family, and the other band members.

"RIP John and thank you for being a true down to earth person, you will be greatly missed."