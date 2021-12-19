Bristol City fan accused of racially abusing Huddersfield Town player

A Bristol City fan has been accused of racially abusing a Huddersfield Town Player during the club's Championship game at Ashton Gate Stadium.

Police said that a man in his 60s is due to be interviewed after the alleged incident at the match on Saturday December 18.

Officers also plan to interview a teenage boy who was spoken to after a plastic bottle was thrown onto the pitch, forcing the game to stop for almost five minutes.

Neither were arrested, but have been contacted to attend a police station for interviews.

Shortly after the final whistle on Saturday, Bristol City FC condemned the actions of the supporter who reportedly threw the object at a Huddersfield Town player.

"Bristol City condemns the behaviour that led to a stoppage in play during this afternoon's SkyBet Championship match against Huddersfield Town," a spokesperson said.

"An individual was immediately ejected and handed over to police following the incident, in which objects were thrown at a Huddersfield Town player.

"Such behaviour is unacceptable and will be dealt with in the strongest manner."

According to Huddersfield Town, "Bristol fans prevented Town from taking a corner by throwing projectiles onto the field."

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: "Officers spoke to a man in his 60s following a report of racist abuse towards one of the Huddersfield players. He is due to attend a police station for interview next week.

"A teenage boy, a juvenile, was also spoken to by officers after a plastic bottle was thrown onto the pitch. Again, his details were taken and an arrangement made for him to be interviewed in the presence of an appropriate adult.

"If you witnessed either incident please call 101 and give the reference 5221292892

"We have no tolerance for racism or missile-throwing at football matches and continue to work with the club to deal robustly with those responsible for such behaviour."