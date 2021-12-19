A Premier Inn hotel at Cribbs Causeway has started to welcome back customers after it was completely destroyed in a fire two years ago.

It broke out on the third floor of the hotel near Bristol on Wednesday July 17 2019.

Police declared it a major incident, with more than 60 firefighters in attendance as the blaze spread to the roof of the building and caused it to collapse.

Emergency services were already stretched on the night it broke out as climate change protests were staged in Bristol city centre.

The flames took three days to fully extinguish.

it was quickly confirmed that nobody had been injured.

Now two years later and fully rebuilt, it appears that you are now able to make bookings to stay at the new 183-room hotel.