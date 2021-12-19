A pensioner claims he is a 'wanted man' after he was handed a £100 fine - despite claiming he was stuck in traffic for half-an-hour trying to exit a car park.68-year-old John Burston, from Gloucester, was slammed with the charge after using a car park in the city centre on November 6.Vehicle Control Services, the company which issued the Parking Charge Notice (PCN), dismissed Mr Burston's appeal, despite him outlining the reasons why he was delayed exiting the site.John said it took him at least 30 minutes to exit Gloucester Retail Park after his two-hour stay.

'It was nose to nose traffic trying to get out'Mr Burston said: “I appealed against the decision they made to fine me as I was delayed getting out of the car park."There seemed to be a lot going on in Gloucester that day and traffic was heavily congested.“ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras on St Ann Way track you from the time you enter the car park to the time you leave.“It took me ten minutes to get a parking space when I arrived, then ages to get out of the car park when we needed to leave.“It was nose to nose traffic trying to get out of there. It was stop and start, going all the way around the retail park while others are being let out as well. It just took a time to get out. It was about half-an-hour in all.”

Mr Burston claims that when he spoke to someone to outline the difficulties he had he was told to get out of the car to take down a number for the parking helpline.Despite his appeal, Sheffield-based Vehicle Control Services will not accept his explanation.A spokesperson for Vehicle Control Services Ltd said: “We acknowledge that the car park was busy at the time Mr Burston entered and exited, as monitored by our ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras.“In such circumstances, adjustments are made to allow more time for vehicles to exit the car park beyond the maximum two-hour free period; this is over and above the standard grace period that applies.“Despite this, Mr Burston significantly exceeded the two-hour period by almost 40 minutes."If he had any concerns about exceeding the free period of stay, or his compliance to the terms and conditions, he could have called our helpline number on the day and sought advice."Our helpline number is clearly advertised on numerous signs at the car park.“The number of parking charges arising on November 6 is not significantly different to those issued in the preceding, and subsequent Saturdays."Furthermore, other than for Mr Burston, the appeals we have received in relation to November 6 do not suggest that any other motorists had an issue with exiting the car park within the two-hour maximum stay period.”