Two women have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Gloucester.

Officers have also been given more time to question three boys, aged 15, 16 and 17, on suspicion of murder after teenager Ramarni Crosby died on Wednesday December 15.

The 16-year-old was found with stab wounds after an incident in Stratton Road.

"An additional warrant of further detention has been granted for three teenage boys arrested on suspicion of murder," said a spokesperson from Gloucestershire Constabulary.

"Officers have been given more time to continue questioning the boys, aged 15, 16 and 17, on suspicion of the murder of 16-year-old Ramarni Crosby in Gloucester on Wednesday evening.

"This custody extension will come to an end tomorrow morning, Monday 20 December, and brings the time of detention to a total of 96 hours."

The 16-year-old's brother said his family are "broken".

Officers have made two further arrests in connection with the investigation.

Two women from Gloucester, aged 18 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain in police custody for questioning.

It comes as police have signposted the support services available to people who have been affected by what happened, after reports that distressing footage has been circulating.

The force added: "Officers from the Major Crime Investigation Team are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing and anyone with information which could assist is asked to contact police."