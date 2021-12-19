Police are signposting support for anyone affected by the stabbing of a 16-year-old in Gloucester, after they find distressing footage of the incident is being shared.

Ramarni Crosby, from Frampton-on-Severn, died after an incident in Stratton Road on Wednesday 15 December.

Three teenagers - aged 15, 16 and 17 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police say some video footage of the aftermath has been circulating in the community.

Officers and partner agencies have been working with local schools to ensure anyone affected is directed to the appropriate support.

Chief Inspector Rich Pegler said: “Ramarni’s death shocked the community and has left his family devastated.

"There will be many – especially his friends and young people in the area, who will be processing the news and grieving.

“On top of this we are aware that some video footage of the aftermath of the incident has been circulating amongst young people and this could have a really detrimental impact.

“Significant support has been put in place involving schools and we’re also reminding everyone that there is a wide range of agencies who can help outside of term time.

“We’re signposting these on social media so people know where to go."

Kirsten Harrison, Director of Education at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “We have been working with pupils and staff at schools in the surrounding areas to ensure they have support in place following this incident.

“This has included giving pupils and staff details of support agencies that they can contact outside of school, to ensure they can access help at any time."

Anyone with information about the videos is also asked to report it before deleting them.

Information about the case can also be reported on the same page, and goes directly to the incident room.