'They never gave up' - The Penlee lifeboat disaster 40 years on

Play video

Watch Marina Jenkins' report on the 40th anniversary of the Penlee lifeboat disaster

On December 19 1981, a crew of eight people launched Solomon Browne from Mousehole in stormy seas and hurricane-force winds.

The Penlee crew was trying to rescue the stricken Union Star vessel, which also had five crew and three passengers onboard, including two teenagers.

Despite the formidable efforts of the crew, all 16 lives were lost.

Now, 40 years on from the tragedy, current coxswain of the Penlee lifeboat Patrick Harvey is one of those still inspired by the men's bravery.

"What sticks with me is that they never gave up. You know, they got four off and they went back to try to get the other four and it cost them their lives.

"But it just amazes me, their bravery and their selfless commitment. And I'm really lucky to be coxswain of Penlee Lifeboat. I feel really honoured."

William Trevelyan Richards and seven volunteer crew members were lost in the Penlee lifeboat disaster in 1981. Credit: RNLI

Who was onboard the Solomon Browne?

Coxswain, William Trevelyan Richards

John Blewett

Nigel Brockman

Charlie Greenhaugh

Stephen Madron

Kevin Smith

Barry Torrie

Gary Wallis

Who was onboard the Union Star?

Captain, Henry Morton

Dawn Morton

Sharon Morton

Deane Morton

Mate, James Whittaker

Engineer, George Sedgwick

Crewman, Anghostino Verressimo

Crewman, Manuel Lopes

The largest portion of the lifeboat was found 300m to the east of the Union Star. Credit: ITV West Country

Jo Payne, the daughter of Charlie Greenhaugh, said her father had been with the Penlee team for five years. He had a tireless work ethic and quick wit, she said.

"Dad was just a big character, larger than life. A huge part of the community," she said.

"He was just a working guy who went out on a lifeboat shout that he always used to go out on. And it was no different that day. But unfortunately circumstances were different, the weather was horrendous and it was a night he didn't come home."

Martin Brockman, the son of Nigel Brockman, said his dad was a jack of all trades - but his true passion was being out on the water with the team.

He said his dad would be amazed to see what lifeboats are like today.

He said: "My dad would be so overwhelmed with the changes in the RNLI. I think dad and his crew mates, if they had one of these boats, wouldn't know what to do with it.

"It's so modern, it's so big, there's so much room on board. They're amazing boats, and I think he would be so proud to be part of the RNLI today, if he was still here.

The modern RNLI lifeboats are much safer and can self-right if the vessels should ever capsize. Credit: ITV West Country

How has the RNLI changed since the disaster? Tony Rendle, the Penlee station mechanic, said the disaster became "a real turning point" for the RNLI, from fundraising to crew safety and much better lifeboats.

He said: "The hull is stronger. We've got the reliability of two engines, rather than one. But also the boat design so that if, god forbid, it should ever capsize, she will self-right.

"I still can't get over what the crew went through that night. I'm fortunate I've got one of the best lifeboats in the world. And I can't imagine going out in those conditions in this boat. So what those men must have gone through that night, I dread to think."

The Cornish band, The Countrymen, has released a song marking the 40th anniversary.

'Lights of Mousehole' is a tribute to all those who risked their lives at sea. Vocalist Stephen Gilbert said: "When we finished it we thought it would be nice if this song actually did some good as opposed to just sticking it on the album.

"So, we discovered the JustGiving page which has been put together by the families of the Union Star and Solomon Browne.

Play video

Watch Kathy Wardle's interview with The Countrymen on their new song 'Lights of Mousehole'

"They're currently raising money to have a locally sculpted granite memorial placed on the cliffs where the Union Star went ashore.''

Bass player, Simon Wrench, wrote the song after watching a moving documentary about the disaster. He said: "I thought it was important not just to concentrate on the Solomon Browne but on the Union Star and recognise that actually many more lives were lost than those on the lifeboat."

The song can be downloaded from The Countrymen's website and other music sites. The band members are hoping the song will help reach the £26,000 target needed for the memorial project.

The RNLI and family members who lost loved ones are still scarred by what happened on December 19 1981.

But 40 years later, the men's actions are remembered - as is their legacy of paving the way for safer rescues at sea.