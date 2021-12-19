A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a child was found seriously injured at a house in Torquay.

Police were called to a property in the Shiphay area just before 4pm on Friday December 17 after receiving reports of a child having been found with serious injuries.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "A child sustained serious injuries and was initially taken to Torbay District Hospital for treatment. The child remains in hospital following surgery to continue with treatment and is expected to make a full recovery."

A 47-year-old woman from Torquay has been charged with attempted murder.

She has also been charged with actual bodily harm in relation to a second assault on a separate child on the same date.

The woman remains in police custody and is due before Plymouth Magistrates Court on Monday December 20.