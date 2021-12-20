A dog from Cornwall which had been without a home for two years after the death of his elderly owner has found his forever home - just in time for Christmas.

Dillon - a nine-year-old lurcher - was dubbed 'Britain's unluckiest dog' by staff at the National Animal Welfare Trust's home in Hayle after multiple failed attempts to home him.

He was handed into the care of staff at the home after he was found lying next to his elderly owner who had died.

The unlucky canine was then let down several times by potential new owners, for several reasons, and the charity was desperate to find him a loving home.

Dillon is settling into his new home very well. Credit: The National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT)

On Friday (December 17) his luck changed just in time for Christmas when he left the animal home for the final time and went to meet his new family.

"The whole team shed tears of happiness," said a spokesperson from the Cornwall home.

"After a national (and international!) campaign to find this boy his forever home, and another failed attempt along the way, we had an application for Dillon which ticked all his boxes.

"After arranging a meet it was love at first sight for Dillon’s new owners and most importantly, for Dillon who felt right at home."

Since Dillon has moved into his new home, the centre has been told "he has found his spot on their sofa" and "made himself right at home".

"A perfect happy ending in time for Christmas," they said.