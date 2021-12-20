A woman from Torquay has appeared in court accused of the attempted murder of a child.

Emma Thompson, of Bench Tor Close, is also charged with causing actual bodily harm in relation to an alleged assault on a separate child.

Thompson appeared at Plymouth Magistrates Court on December 20.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit, the 47-year-old spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and address.

Both of the offences are alleged to have taken place on December 17.

Thompson was remanded in custody and will next appear at Exeter Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on January 6.