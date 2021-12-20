Former Bristol City player Osagi Bascome has died following a stabbing incident in Bermuda.

Police said they received a call in the early hours of 18 December about a young male with stab wounds, who died shortly after.

Chief Inspector Peter Stableford from the Bermuda Police Service said: "At 3.47am police received a call about a 23-year-old male with serious stab wounds.

"I can confirm his identity is Osagi Bascome."

Police believe the incident took place outside Fun Zone in St David's, following an altercation which led to the 23-year-old's death.

Bascome signed for Bristol City in February 2017 and went on to play for the under-23 squad for the rest of that season.

Acting Commissioner of Bermuda Police Darren Simons described the incident as "appalling" and "tragic".

He said: "This young man was brutally taken away from his family at a time of year where most of us are preparing for celebrations.

"But instead this family will be laying their son to rest."

Bascome finished his English football career at National League North side Darlington, before playing for the Bermuda national team 18 times.