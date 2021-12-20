Horse riders seriously injured in Clevedon incident involving dog

Nortons Wood Lane, near to the junction of Harley Lane
Police say the incident happened on Nortons Wood Lane, near to the junction of Harley Lane (pictured) Credit: Google

Update: A man is helping police with their enquiries after the below appeal was issued.

Two horse-riders have been seriously injured after falling off their horses when a dog scared them in Clevedon.

Police say they were riding along Nortons Wood Lane, near to the junction of Harley Lane, at around 3pm on Sunday 28 November when a dog ran towards them and scared the animals.

One rider sustained "potentially life-changing injuries" from the incident and the other has a broken foot and bruising.

Avon and Somerset Police today (December 20) issued an appeal for information from the public and released a photograph of a man they wanted to speak to.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221284924.