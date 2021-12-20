Update: A man is helping police with their enquiries after the below appeal was issued.

Two horse-riders have been seriously injured after falling off their horses when a dog scared them in Clevedon.

Police say they were riding along Nortons Wood Lane, near to the junction of Harley Lane, at around 3pm on Sunday 28 November when a dog ran towards them and scared the animals.

One rider sustained "potentially life-changing injuries" from the incident and the other has a broken foot and bruising.

Avon and Somerset Police today (December 20) issued an appeal for information from the public and released a photograph of a man they wanted to speak to.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221284924.