A 32-year-old man who was hit by a car in Cheltenham three days ago has died after suffering serious head injuries.

A 42-year-old man, who was driving a Toyota Prius, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

The incident happened at the junction of Lansdown Road and Lansdown Parade on Friday (December 17).

Emergency services were called just before 11pm and the pedestrian in his 30s, from Cheltenham was taken to Southmead Hospital.

He was initially in a serious condition after sustaining serious head injuries.

Lansdown Road remains closed while investigation work continues.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch. They are especially looking for anyone with dash cam footage.

Information can also be submitted through the police website, quoting incident 477 of December 17.