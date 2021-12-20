A man who sent a racially abusive message to the owner of Bristol Rovers Football Club has been banned from attending the team's matches for 16 weeks.

The man, who lives in Kingswood, used an anonymous social media account to contact Wael Al-Qadi on 28 August.

The offensive tweet was sent following the club's 1-1 draw against 10-man Barrow.

The man was identified after a lengthy enquiry by Avon and Somerset Police, who worked alongside the UK Football Policing Unit and the English Football League.

The man, in his 30s, admitted being responsible for the hate crime during a voluntary interview with the force and has received a conditional caution.

He has also been handed a 16-week football banning order, prohibiting him from attending any home or away Bristol Rovers fixture, as well as any England international that falls within that period.

Under the terms of the order, he also cannot be near where the games are being played for a set number of hours either side of the match.

He will also be required to attend a hate crime awareness course.

Dedicated football officer PC Mark Neal said: “Football is a passionate game, but there can be no excuse for sending vile and offensive messages. There is absolutely no place in our society for racism.

"This was a hate crime. Nobody should be forced to endure such abuse.

'Abuse of any kind will not be tolerated'

“We’d urge anyone who experiences any hate abuse to make sure they report it to police. All such reports will be taken seriously and we hope this case shows that offenders will be pursued and dealt with.

“We are grateful for the support of Bristol Rovers and Mr Al-Qadi while we investigated this matter.”

A club spokesman said: “Bristol Rovers is a family club and abuse of any kind will not be tolerated.”