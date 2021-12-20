Play video

A Plymouth man who was in a coma after contracting Covid last year is suffering from severe after-effects - including daily seizures, memory loss and confusion.

Father-of-three James Lane told ITV News he has no idea how long the symptoms might last, and is worried about the lack of support for people living with so-called 'long Covid'.

James was in a coma for 12 days while suffering from coronavirus and says he was showing signs of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) when he left hospital.

Then he began to have regular seizures, which cause him to black out and wake up in strange positions.

"I just put it down to my experience of being in a coma," he said.

"I thought 'if I give it a few more weeks, it would sort itself out'. It didn't, and it just kept getting worse."

James was in a coma for 12 days. Credit: ITV News

The seizures now happen once or twice a day. While it is unclear what exactly is causing them, James has been told it is likely he is suffering from Functional Neurological Disorder (FND).

He says the worst thing is that despite their best intentions, doctors still can not give him a long-term prognosis.

"This could be with me forever," he said. "It's just something I've got to accept at the moment."

James is looking forward to spending Christmas at home. Credit: ITV News

Even specialists admit not enough is known about FND and its potential links to Covid.

Nanette Mellor, CEO of The Brain Charity, said it is an "incredibly complex condition" with "no real known cause".

She said: "Long Covid is unfortunately going to be one of those lasting effects of the pandemic that it will take a while to understand.

"There are a lot of people who are diagnosed with long Covid because that's an over-arching term for people who are having difficulties neurologically as a result of the virus."