Three teenage boys have been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old who died in a stabbing in Gloucester.

The boys - aged 15, 16 and 17 - are due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court today (December 20).

All three have been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Ramarni Crosby, from Frampton on Severn.

The teenager was found with fatal stab wounds after an incident in Stratton Road on Wednesday December 15.

Flowers have been laid in memory of the 16-year-old.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said the charges are a "significant step in progress", but stressed the investigation "does not stop here."

On Sunday (December 19) police arrested two women, aged 18 and 21, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have since been released under investigation pending further investigation.

Specialist police divers are now searching a canal in Gloucester as part of the investigation.

Specialist police officers have also been searching a canal in Gloucester as part of the rapidly developing murder investigation.

Dive teams arrived at the Gloucester and Sharpness canal in the Hempstead area, off Quayside Way, on Sunday.

Detective Chief Inspector Almond said: "Those living in the community will continue to see an enhanced police presence while these searches continue.

"We are doing all we can to piece together what took place on the evening of Wednesday 15 December, but we are still urging for anyone with information to please come forward."

The friends of the teenager held a vigil shortly after the incident.

"Any piece of information, no matter how small you feel it may be, could be very important. If you feel you can't talk to police, you can give information anonymously to Crimestoppers instead."

Anyone with information or footage relating to the incident is asked to contact police.

You can also call police on 101 and quote incident 389 of 15 December.