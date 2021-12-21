A large disorder involving more than 30 men at a Plymouth Argyle match has prompted a police investigation.

The incident took place on Saturday 27 November at Plymouth Argyle's match against Wigan Athletic at Home Park.

Devon and Cornwall Police have today (December 21) released pictures of nine men they would like to speak to.

They say fans from both teams threw objects like bottles and coins during the "large disorder".

Police investigating the incident would like to trace the men pictured, who they believe to be Plymouth Argyle supporters.

The force has interviewed 15 people already about the incident and would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or was injured during it.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log 0206 of 26/11/21.