Somerset man saved from burning building after dog unlocked front door
A man found on the kitchen floor having collapsed during a fire was saved by firefighters - after his pet dog managed to unlock the door to the house.
Firefighters in Yeovil have praised Chi Chi the dog after she helped saved her owners life from a kitchen fire.
A smoke alarm triggered a call to personal care firm Careline, who were able to speak to the man inside the house - Mr Green.
But they soon lost contact with him and when fire crews arrived six minutes later, he was not answering the locked door and the curtains were drawn.
As firefighters were searching for another entrance they heard a click as the animal managed to unlock the front door.
They found the man collapsed on the floor in the kitchen as the fire was beginning to take hold on the cooker.
Firefighters put out the blaze and carried out first aid until paramedics arrived.
Crew manager Ian Bolton says Mr Green's life was saved thanks to the joint working between Careline, the speed of the fire service and Chi Chi the dog.
Although firefighters would have forced entry into the property, he admits Chi Chi the dog letting crews in was "the cherry on the cake".
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service give free 45 minute home fire safety visits and provide free smoke detectors as part of the service.