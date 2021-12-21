A man found on the kitchen floor having collapsed during a fire was saved by firefighters - after his pet dog managed to unlock the door to the house.

Firefighters in Yeovil have praised Chi Chi the dog after she helped saved her owners life from a kitchen fire.

A smoke alarm triggered a call to personal care firm Careline, who were able to speak to the man inside the house - Mr Green.

But they soon lost contact with him and when fire crews arrived six minutes later, he was not answering the locked door and the curtains were drawn.

As firefighters were searching for another entrance they heard a click as the animal managed to unlock the front door.

Chi Chi managed to unlock the front door after her owner Mr Green had become unconcious Credit: Devon and Somerset Fire

They found the man collapsed on the floor in the kitchen as the fire was beginning to take hold on the cooker.

Firefighters put out the blaze and carried out first aid until paramedics arrived.

Crew manager Ian Bolton says Mr Green's life was saved thanks to the joint working between Careline, the speed of the fire service and Chi Chi the dog.

Although firefighters would have forced entry into the property, he admits Chi Chi the dog letting crews in was "the cherry on the cake".