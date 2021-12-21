The number of confirmed Omicron cases in the South West has now reached 3,346 according to the latest daily figures from the UK Health Security Agency.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has refused to rule out tougher measures between now and Christmas Day in a bid to try and slow down the spread of the Covid-19 variant.

Scientists are calling on the Government to introduce 'more stringent' rules as UK cases of the faster-spreading strain have risen by more than [number] since Sunday (December 19).

When asked on Sky News if he can see more restrictions being brought in over the next few days, Mr Raab said: "Well, I just can’t make hard and fast guarantees.”

But he insisted "we will have a much better Christmas" than 2020 and "we’re in a better position to enjoy Christmas with loved ones this year" due to the number of people fully vaccinated and the uptake in the booster programme.

“I do think of course, you have heard it from the health secretary over the weekend, I’d echo that people will need to be careful and cautious," he added.

The latest available data from the UK Health Security Agency, accurate up to 6pm on December 19, reveals that there are now 3,346 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the South West - a rise of 772 since the last report.

But the true number of cases is likely to be much higher, as experts warn how quickly the variant is spreading across the UK.

The latest South West figures differ substantially from elsewhere in England.

The North East has a total recorded number of 1900, a rise of 395 since the last report, and the West Midlands has 2041 cases, a rise of 136.

The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency comes as a record number of booster vaccinations were given in England on Saturday (December 18).

While a new record was made, a rate of around one million jabs a day is needed if every adult is to be offered one by the end of the year.

A pop-up vaccination clinic was opened at Clarks Village in Street, Somerset, on Sunday, to help with the effort.