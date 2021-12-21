Discrepancies in Covid test results at a Wolverhampton lab which affected thousands of people in the South West were known about a month before action was taken, court papers say.

The issue caused more than 43,000 people - mainly in the West Country to receive incorrect results which said they did not have Covid-19 when in fact they did.

The error saw people who had tested positive with lateral flow tests get negative PCR results. It was caused by issues at the Immensa laboratory.

Now court documents say the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) was "alerted" to the discrepancies on September 14 - but did not halt testing until almost a month later, on October 12.

One independent clinician claimed in the report the error caused between 25,800 and 68,800 cases of onward Covid infections.

Another claimed the numbers were much higher - saying the false negatives may have caused up to 200,000 onward Covid infections and in excess of 1,000 "avoidable" deaths.

Many people told ITV News of inconsistent test results before the errors at the labratory were revealed.

They included one woman from Taunton who said she "lost all her trust" in the system afternshe received a negative PCR result despite having Covid symptoms and testing positive on a lateral flow.

Trish Caller ended up being admitted to Musgrove Park Hospital with both Covid and pneumonia after her symptoms worsened in October, around the time of the laboratory error.

Trish told ITV News West Country at the time: "I’ve lost all my trust in the testing. Why don't these tests pick up Covid?

Trish returned a negative PCR test result but ended up having covid. She had to be admitted to hospital for the virus and pneumonia Credit: ITV West Country

"It's Covid, it's what it's developed to. I had Covid, 100 per cent", she added.

A spokesperson from the UKHSA said an investigation into the laboratory errors is ongoing and the authority cannot comment on any information until it is complete.

They added testing at the Immensa Wolverhampton laboratory was suspended and those affected were contacted as soon as possible.