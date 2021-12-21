The West Country has been illuminated throughout this year's festive season by some incredible light displays.

Thousands of lights and decorations have dazzled across the region after being put up by families hoping to spread some Christmas cheer.

Here are some of the best ones...

Almondsbury

Credit: Oliver Bentley

The Hawkes family from Almondsbury switched on their iconic Christmas lights for the last time this year before they move to Cornwall.

Sue and Graham Hawkes have been lighting up their house in Cope Park since 2006, where they usually raise money for Bristol-based charities Paul’s Place and St Peter’s Hospice.

So far, the couple have raised a total of £60,000. They are hoping to raise over £70,000 by the end of this year's Christmas period.

Each year the couple raise money for Bristol charities. Credit: Oliver Bentley

Stourhead

Play video

The Stourhead National Trust site in Wiltshire started Christmas celebrations early back in November.

Its world-famous after-dark trail has given visitors the chance to enjoy the gardens adorned with more than one million lights, lasers and seasonal decorations.

The glittering Tunnel of Light is made up of more than 100,000 bulbs. Credit: National Trust

One highlight is the 50m long tunnel of light, which is lit up by more than 100,000 pea-lights.

It takes visitors up to two hours to complete the mile-long trail, with special light installations along the way set to classic Christmas music.The trail will be open until January 2 next year.

Downend

This video contains flashing images Play video

A 14-year-old boy from Bristol covers the outside of his house in decorations each year in memory of his sister who died on Christmas Day.

Jake Skinner, from Downend, lost his sister Stacie almost six years ago. She died after going into anaphylactic shock when she was just 17 years old.

Jake and his light display in 2018.

He has put festive lights up in her memory ever since - and has raised a large amount of money for charity in the process.

This year he has been recognised with a national teen award, which he received from Prince William, after raising more than £3,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Train of Lights

Play video

Over in Devon, the festive Train of Lights finally made a return after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic - and locals say it has not disappointed. Organisers have decked the steam train out with hundreds of lights so people can enjoy the sights from miles away as it travels out of Paignton, through the south Devon countryside, and down the River Dart.

Tickets for the Train of Lights display, which will go on until the end of December, can be bought here.

Wadebridge

A man from north Cornwall also illuminated his bungalow this Christmas to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

Builder Martin Langdon's light display is in memory of his mother, who died from a brain tumour almost 10 years ago, and to support his nephew who is living with the disease.

Martin says it "makes it all worthwhile" when he sees children's faces lighting up and loving the display. Credit: ITV West Country

In total, there are 30,000 lights which display a nativity scene, featuring the north star, a waddle of penguins and reindeers grazing on the front lawn.