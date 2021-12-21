Play video

Firefighters have worked throughout the night to put out a thatch roof fire of a home in Woodbury Salterton.

Devon Fire and Rescue initially sent eight fire engines and specialist vehicles to the house after a call at 00:34am but needed a further four engines to tackle the flames.

All people at the property have been accounted for but it is not known if they are injured.

Firefighters are making the building safe before they leave the scene Credit: Greatest Hits Radio Devon

The roof of the east Devon home collapsed as crews worked into the early hours to extinguish the fire.

At 7:30am the fire service scaled back the operation but five fire engines are still damping down the house.