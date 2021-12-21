Woman hit with newspaper on Bristol bus by man who injured her hand

Update: A man is assisting police with their investigation and officers say enquiries are ongoing.

A woman travelling on a Bristol bus was hit with a newspaper by a man who then bent her fingers backwards, injuring her hand.

Police said the woman was travelling on the T1 bus from the city centre to Thornbury when the incident happened on November 14 at around 12.15am.

The stranger verbally abused her before assaulting her.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary released an image of a man who officers want to identify and have since confirmed a man is assisting them with their enquiries.