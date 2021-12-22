Bath Rugby stadium redevelopment given green light after court ruling

Potential redevelopment at Bath Rugby's home ground could take place after a court ruled the 1922 Covenant was no longer enforceable.

The Court of Appeal ruled yesterday (21 December) that the document - which has prevented any changes being made to the ground - can't stop redevelopment any longer.

The 1922 Covenant was drawn up between Francis William Forester, Brinsley John Hamilton Fitzgerald, Arthur Brinsley Fitzgerald and The Bath and Country Recreation Ground Company Ltd which imposed covenants on the Rec which could, if valid, stop development on the land.

Bath Rugby's lawyers had challenged the covenant in 2018, arguing that it was not enforceable.

An artist's impression of what the new grounds could look like. Credit: Bath Rugby

The latest ruling provides the certainty needed to bring forward comprehensive plans for a new stadium at the Rec and work on design proposals which will re-commence in the New Year.

Commenting on the ruling, Chief Executive, Tarquin McDonald said; “We are delighted with the ruling and can now focus on bringing forward revised proposals for a new stadium.

"This is important for the club and the city. Redevelopment will create new jobs, boost visitor spends, enhance the river frontage and help to provide education and support opportunities for young people who need it most.”