The Bishop of Plymouth has urged the city to recapture its spirit of 'love and togetherness' after a difficult year.

Reflecting on the mass shooting in Keyham in August, along with another major murder investigation and the continued impact of Covid, The Rt Revd Nick McKinnel said Plymouth has been through a traumatic time but he is optimistic about its capacity to recover.

"My faith allows for humanity to do terrible things, and we see that almost daily on the news," he said.

"But that doesn't stop the virtues of kindness, love and generosity which are also at the heart of humanity.

The Bishop of Plymouth says the city should be proud of its response to the Keyham shooting. Credit: ITV News

"We are a city which can be proud of itself. We have dealt with these difficulties in a way which is kind and supportive.

"There are an awful lot of impressive people at every sector of our city. We just need to learn to care for one another, to love our neighbours, and to recover something of a sense of joy in the midst of trouble."

This will be Reverend Nick's last Christmas as Bishop - he is preparing to retire in 2022 - but he still has a few things to get off his chest.

He is worried about the online world, and what it is doing to our ability to communicate in a civil and rational way.

"It is a very shouty media, it's divisive, people talk about echo chambers, just listening to people who have the same views as themselves," he said.

"I think it's quite a worrying social phenomena. When life returns to normal I think there's a lot to be said for looking at how it is regulated, and how we learn to be kind online, as most of us are in our villages and towns."