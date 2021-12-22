Body found on Dartmoor in search for missing man

A body has been found on Dartmoor in the search for a high-risk missing man.

The man was reported missing on December 19, with his car later found parked at Cadover Bridge.

Volunteers from Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team were involved in the search, but said it was stood down after a body was found on December 21.

“A second day of searching for a male deemed at high risk who'd been missing since Sunday and was thought to be near Cadover, Dartmoor," the team tweeted.

Emergency services involved in the search. Credit: Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team / Twitter

"In the early afternoon, we stood down as he was found, sadly deceased.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time."

Drew Parkinson, HM Coastguard Area Commander for South Devon & South-East Cornwall, added: "Solid effort and great to work with you all despite the sad outcome. Hopefully some closure for those affected now that he’s been found. Thoughts with his family and friends."

Devon and Cornwall Police are yet to confirm the identity of the body.