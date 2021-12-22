Gloucestershire County Council has sacked two out of four staff members over alleged instances of racism earlier this year.

The authority says the workers were suspended while conducting investigations into 'multiple instances' at Shire Hall.

The council says it has now completed a thorough investigation and has taken appropriate action.

A Gloucestershire County Council spokesperson said: “As soon as we were made aware of these allegations, we carried out a thorough investigation and have taken appropriate action, in line with the county council’s policies.

“We do not tolerate any form of discrimination.”

Credit: Carmelo Garcia, Local Democracy Reporting Service.