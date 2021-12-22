Hundreds of people have flocked to Stonehenge in Wiltshire to celebrate the Winter Solstice.

The ancient site opened this morning (December 22) to allow people to mark the event.

It typically falls on or around December 21, which is the shortest day of the year in terms of sunlight.

People were asked to take lateral flow tests before going to Stonehenge.

The ancient stones silhouetted against the morning sunrise.

Pictures from today's event showed hundreds of people in attendance at Stonehenge.

Organisers had asked participants to take all of the necessary Covid precautions to avoid spreading the virus, including taking a lateral flow test and wearing a face mask.

People were also advised to socially distance while at the stones and sanitise regularly.

Publishing guidance on their website ahead of the event, English Heritage said: "We are following all public health guidance regarding Covid-secure outdoor events as we have done throughout the pandemic.

"We strongly suggest that you take a lateral flow test in advance – and only attend if the result is negative.

"Our staff, and others working on site have been advised to do the same. Do not attend if you have Covid symptoms.

"Please remember to bring a face covering as you will be required to wear one in all indoor public places, including our shuttle buses.

"There will be plenty of friendly staff and volunteers on site to answer any questions or concerns and lots of signage in place reminding everyone to keep a safe space where necessary, and to indicate where hand sanitising stations can be found."