A man whose wife was killed when she was hit by a car outside their home in Somerset is calling for tougher sentences for dangerous drivers.

Chris Barrow's wife Lorraine was cycling towards their driveway near Wedmore in September 2020 when a speeding car ploughed into the back of her.

She was pronounced dead minutes later despite her husband Chris providing CPR on the roadside.

He said: "After composing myself I just thought I've got to do something. This is my wife. I did speak to her a bit but there was nothing.

"I think what is most upsetting is that if you would have said what is the worst way Lorraine would have gone? It would have been violent, speed and public and she got all three."

Lorraine Barrow was cycling towards her driveway when she was hit by a red VW Polo. Credit: Avon & Somerset Police

The incident happened on 17th September 2020, just three days after the couple's 35th wedding anniversary.

Lorraine was cycling home at 6.20pm when the driver of a red Volkswagen Polo hit her. The vehicle was travelling at a minimum of 44 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone.

Chris described his relationship with Lorraine as "winning the marriage lottery". They had two children together, who say the pair were inseparable and "joined at the hip".

Chris said: "She was extremely gentle, had a flashing smile and sparkling brown eyes. She was the light of our lives.

"She was such a kind person, I wouldn't be who I am without her. We were very much looking forward to our retirement. She was a special person."

A memorial to Lorraine has been set up where she died just metres from her home.

Victoria Hamer admitted causing death by dangerous driving but said she did not see Lorraine or her bike due to the low sun.

In October, at Taunton Crown Court, the judge gave her a suspended prison sentence, banned her from driving for 30 months, gave her 200 hours of community service and imposed a curfew for 6 months.

Judge Paul Cook said: “This is the most saddening of cases. The harm could not have been greater.

“You (Hamer) were well over the speed limit and you were driving into blinding sunlight. You were unable to see ahead of you, your proper reaction should have been to slow down – this was short-lived dangerous driving.”

He said in making his sentencing decision he had taken into account Hamer’s early guilty plea, remorse and assistance she gave at the scene.But Lorraine's partner believes Hamer should have been punished further. He has written to the Attorney General to ask for the sentence to be reviewed for being unduly lenient.

Chris said: "I do struggle with the idea that you're breaking the law, you've taken someone's life and in our case devastated four generations of family and yet you don't go to prison. I think that your freedoms should be taken away because you need to have that time in that cell to consider what you've done."