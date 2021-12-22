Knife surrender in Gloucester after teen stabbed to death

People are being invited to surrender their knives and weapons at a park in Gloucester following the fatal stabbing of a teenager.

Ramarni Crosby died in hospital after being stabbed in Stratton Road, Gloucester, on December 15.

Three other teenagers - aged 15, 16 and 17 - have been charged with his murder and have appeared in court.

Police are now urging people to dispose of any weapons they may possess as part of a wider amnesty.

Flowers left among tributes to Ramarni Crosby following his death.

Officers will be in Gloucester Park between 6pm and 8pm on December 22 to collect any unwanted blades.

Surrender bins will also remain on display at Bearland and Barton Street police stations.

‘People have come together’

Local Policing Team Inspector Ash Shingler said: "Following the outpouring of grief after Ramarni's death, people in Gloucester have come together in a call to disarm and show how the city totally rejects violence on our streets.

"The creation of the 'Put the Knives Down Gloucester' Facebook group is an example of this, with group members already coming forward spontaneously to hand in knives and weapons.

The incident happened in Stratton Road in Gloucester.

"We wanted to provide an easy opportunity for others to take knives off our streets and remove the risk of them being used in crime.

"Following the surrender, the surrender bins will remain in the reception areas of Bearland and Barton Street police stations and people will still be able to go to those stations to hand in any weapons."

People disposing of a knife are asked to wrap the item in newspaper or cardboard to stop it piercing through.

A similar event was held following the fatal stabbing of Dursley teenager Joshua Hall, which saw more than 300 knives handed in.