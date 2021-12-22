A man accused of murdering a young married couple in their Somerset home while their children slept upstairs will stand trial in June next year.

Collin Reeves is accused of killing Stephen and Jennifer Chapple, who were both in their 30s, at their home in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, on the evening of November 21.

The 34-year-old, also of Dragon Rise, did not appear at a case management hearing at Bristol Crown Court today (22 December).

Judge Peter Blair QC provisionally listed the trial for June 6 next year.

A drawing of Collin Reeves in court Credit: Liz Cook/PA

Adam Feest QC, prosecuting, said he did not expect the trial to last more than a week.

A further case management hearing is scheduled for March 25.