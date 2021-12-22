A woman has died after being injured by an advertising board on Weston-Super-Mare's Grand Pier.

Emergency services were called on October 28 following the incident at the North Somerset attraction.

The woman was then taken to hospital by paramedics where she later died.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police, who are looking into the incident, said: “Officers carried out an investigation and have submitted a report to the coroner.

"North Somerset Council continue to investigate the matter ahead of any inquest into the woman’s death, which is expected to take place next year.

“The woman’s family have been kept updated and our thoughts continue to be with them at this difficult time.”

A spokesperson from North Somerset Council who are also investigating the incident, said the initial investigations indicate that the injuries sustained by the woman were related to the incident.

"We are making good progress with our investigations but cannot at this stage say how long they will take to conclude, however we are directing additional resources to the matter to bring it to a conclusion as swiftly as possible", they added.