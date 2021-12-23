Bristol children’s nursery rated inadequate by Ofsted

A children’s nursery in Bristol has been rated “inadequate” following an inspection by Ofsted.

Inspectors from the education watchdog visited Mama Bear’s Day Nursery in Totterdown in November.

They found failings in four areas - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The nursery was rated “good” at its previous inspection in May 2017.

‘Staff do not recognise risks’

“Frequent changes to staff and the key-person system mean that staff do not know the children well enough to support their progress,” Ofsted’s report stated.

"Children are keen to explore and be involved in activities. However, the management team and staff do not provide a curriculum that takes into consideration what children already know and what they need to learn next.

"Activities provided do not offer children a challenge, and often children wander around with little or no interaction from staff.

"Staff do not recognise how to identify risks that could cause children harm. Younger children wander around eating their snack and staff do not recognise the choking hazard as children play on rocking toys with large pieces of food in their mouths."

The nursery - which employs 17 members of staff - cares for children up to the age of four-years-old.

Chris Marston, who is the managing director of Mama Bears Day Nurseries, said staff are working “very hard” to improve their rating.

"The Bush nursery was inspected last month and unfortunately received an Ofsted rating of Inadequate,” he said.

"We are working hard, very hard, in conjunction with the Local Authority Early Years team to immediately improve the situation.

"These are very difficult times across the Early Years sector and we thank our parents for their continued support."

Mama Bear's operates day nurseries across the South West including in Bristol, Yeovil, Taunton, Paignton, Torquay, Plymouth and Bridgwater.

Their first day nursery opened in Brislington in 2004 and Mama Bear's now has more than 12 nurseries across the Bristol area.