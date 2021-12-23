A family have paid tribute to a "sparkling" 19-year-old carer who died on the M4.

Mia Fahy, from Swindon, passed away on the morning of 5 December.

Her family have said Mia, who was a carer at Nurse Plus, had "the kindest soul". They thanked those who have shown their support in the wake of her death.

Paying tribute to Mia, they said: “Mia was the most loving and caring person with the kindest soul and bubbly attitude.

“She cared so deeply and always showed so much compassion to everyone around her.

"Her passion and love for animals, especially her guinea pigs, Poppy and Pippin, and her cats, Millie and Misty, says so much about the type of person Mia was.

“We just wish that Mia knew and understood how loved and cherished she was by so many.

“We would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt support during this devastating time.

“Our lives are so much darker now without the light and sparkle of Mia. And as a family, we ask that people respect our privacy as we begin to navigate through our darkness. Her heart was too big for this world.”

Mia's death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson from Wiltshire Police said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mia and ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

"Her death is not being treated as suspicious", they added.