A family from Gloucester have been reunited with their cat - three years after she first went missing.

Daisy was identified by vet Jake Koopman after she was brought into his surgery needing life-saving treatment.

After treating the pet, he contacted owners Kris and Colin - who have since moved to Stoke 200 miles away - to give them the good news.

Kris, who lost Daisy in 2018, described it as "a Christmas miracle."

"She is a house cat but managed to get out of the door of our home in Quedgeley during the heatwave in 2018 and just disappeared,” she explained.

“We were worried sick and followed up every lead and searched for her for weeks. I was concerned she might have been taken because she was so friendly and pretty.

“When we lived in Gloucester we had two other cats, and two dogs, and Jake had been our vet for years, so it was reassuring at a difficult time to hear his voice on the end of the line."

Kris has a severe medical condition that requires daily care and medication, so Jake offered to provide Daisy’s medical care for free.

Kris called her reunion with Daisy a "Christmas miracle." Credit: BPM Media/Gloucestershire Live

“Jake realised the seriousness of our personal situation I think and he surprised us when I offered to pay the agreed amount by saying it was a free case," she added.

"He said it wasn’t our fault what had happened to Daisy and we shouldn’t have to fund that.

“We cannot thank Jake and all the team at Pets at Home enough, yet again, for the wonderful care they’ve taken of all our animals, but we are totally indebted to them for the care they took of Daisy.

“And for bringing her up as far as Stoke to us so my husband had a shorter journey to collect her. They literally went further than the extra miles.”