The driver of a “dangerously-loaded” lorry has been fined almost £900 after being pulled over on the M4 motorway in Wiltshire.

The vehicle was stopped after it was seen driving between junctions 18 and 17 with an insecure load.

Police spotted it at Leigh Delamere services and escorted it Badbury, where a search of the lorry revealed it had torn straps, the wrong type of hooks and rusted skips.

After contacting the Driver and Vehicles Standards Agency, police learned the driver - a 52-year-old man - had no MOT or driver’s card.

The lorry driver was spotted on the M4 motorway (pictured: a section of the M4).

He was subsequently fined £880 and the lorry was seized.

Sergeant Will Ayres, from Wiltshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Thanks to this eagle-eyed member of the public we were able to quickly locate the vehicle and the driver and carry out the necessary checks.

“It is clear that this situation posed a real risk to other road users and we are just grateful that we were able to intervene before serious harm was caused.

“Anyone who drives these types of vehicles has a duty to ensure their load is road-worthy and there are strict rules they need to be following to ensure they are operating in a safe way.”