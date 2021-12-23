A medieval silver ring found in the Cotswolds has been declared treasure.

The assistant Gloucestershire Coroner determined that the ring, found in the Elkstone area, dated back to between 1100 and 1,200AD.

It was unearthed by Ben Curme, from Clevedon, on October 20.

He had been metal-detecting on land owned by Mr Williamson, who had given him permission to search the area.The coroner said the ring had been examined by Dr Denise Wilding, an expert at the British Museum, and she had identified it as medieval, describing it as a "flat band with expanded bezel and tapers to the hoop."

She said it contained at least 10% of silver and was therefore both old enough and of sufficient precious metal content to be classified as treasure.