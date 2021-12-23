Play video

Watch: Footage of dangerous driving submitted to Devon and Cornwall Police

Dashcam footage of "dangerous and unacceptable" driving across Devon and Cornwall has been released by police as part of their Operation Snap campaign.

The footage - which has been submitted by members of the public - comes at the end of a year where Devon and Cornwall Police has issued almost 1,000 notices of intended prosecution (NOIP) to motorists who were caught on camera driving illegally.

Statistics released by the Home Office this week show while speeding offencesacross England and Wales reduced by 12.9% compared to the previous year - largelybelieved to be due to the various national lockdowns - careless driving fines actually increased by 19.6%.

Operation Snap allows the public to submit video and photographic evidence of driving incidents to police. Credit: Devon an Cornwall Police

Supt Adrian Leisk, Strategic Roads Policing lead and chair of the Vision Zero South WestEnforcement Group, said Devon and Cornwall Police want to send a clear zero-tolerance message to motorists.

“We do this to save lives", he said.

"Tragically, in 2020 there were 44 people killed and a further 624 seriously injured on the roads of Devon and Cornwall.

"The public report crime to us every day, we rely on that partnership. Op Snap is no different but uses new technology and online reporting to enable those who place others at risk to be identified.

Careless driving fines increased by 19.6% last year, according to police Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

“Any death on our roads is a tragedy, but it is also avoidable.

He added the force wants to prevent all fatal and serious collisions in Devon and Cornwall by 2040.

Devon and Cornwall Police want to prevent all fatal and serious collisions in Devon and Cornwall by 2040. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

The Department for Transport say a decrease in fatalities in 2020 is associated with thisreduction in road traffic, meaning the rate of fatalities actually increased in 2020.

Of those killed or seriously injured on Devon and Cornwall’s roads:

270 were car occupants

196 were motorcyclists

96 were pedestrians

78 were cyclists

18 were van/light goods vehicle occupants

2 were HGV occupants

1 was a bus or coach occupant

Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles ofScilly, said: “When dealing with figures like these it’s important to remember that every single one represents a person who has suffered dramatically as a result of a collision on our roads.

“Whether it’s someone who dies, sustains a brain injury, loses a limb or suffers from theharrowing mental effects of a road traffic collision, the effect this incident has on them – aswell as their friends and family - cannot be underestimated.

“The whole purpose of Vision Zero South West is to cut road traffic deaths to zero. All ourpartners will admit this is an extremely ambitious target but one which needs to be at theforefront of all of our minds.”

More information about Operation Snap can be found here.