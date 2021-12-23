Police have launched an appeal after an “unknown” man followed and harassed a group of women in Weston-super-Mare.

One woman was cornered and intimidated by the male after being followed into Aarthiee Convenience Store while two other women said they were followed between Locking Road and Station Road.

Both incidents happened around 10pm on December 20.

The man is described as black, around 6ft, of medium build, around 50 years of age, wearing a black puffer coat, woolly hat and a chain around his neck.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: “We’re investigating reports that a number of women were followed and harassed by an unknown male in Weston-super-Mare on Monday 20 December at around 10pm.

“One victim has come forward to report being followed into Aarthiee Convenience Store on Locking Road, where she was cornered by the man and intimidated.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 5221298368.