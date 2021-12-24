A body has been discovered on a beach in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the death is not being treated a suspicious and they are working to identify the person.

The body was found on Kingsand Beach in Cawsand on Thursday morning (December 23).

A member of public had discovered the body at around 8.35am and alerted the emergency services shortly afterwards.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers attended the incident and said: "We were called with reports that the body of a person had been found by a member of the public at Kingsand Beach, Cawsand, Cornwall.

"Officers and HM Coastguard attended the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the person and inform their next-of-kin.

"The death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."