A delivery driver has helped make a little boy from Weston-super-Mare's Christmas dream come true.

Hunter Marney, 3, who lives on the Bournville estate, wrote his letter to Santa in November and asked a courier who came to his house with a parcel to deliver it, which he agreed to do.

Hunter's mum Leigh Marney says the story then turned into something wonderful.

She said: "A few days later I had a call from Argos saying that the driver went into work in Argos and said he wanted to do something nice. All the staff and management put some money in to buy all of the gifts on Hunter's letter."

On Christmas Eve an elf arrived at Hunter's home laden with all the presents he asked for.

Hunter and Mr Cooper the delivery driver elf who made his Christmas very special indeed. Credit: Leigh Marney

Leigh Marney added: "Hunter is three years old and was so excited and couldn’t wait to open his presents.

"Hunter said 'Oh wow, is that for me?' Then he ran into the living room and opened all of his presents.

"Hunter told us that he is a good boy as he got all of this from Santa’s elf."

The family say they were delighted with their special delivery and especially with Mr Cooper the delivery driver elf who did such an "amazing thing".